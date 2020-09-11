x
2020 San Diego County, California Election Results

Tuesday, Nov. 3 2020 is election day in California. The 2020 General Election caps off a challenging year for the United States, as Americans navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and calls for social justice amid the high stakes of a presidential election year where President Donald Trump faces off against Democrat Joe Biden. The balance of power is in play on both the federal and state levels.CBS 8 will be following the local races and measures that matter to the residents of San Diego County. There are plenty of propositions to follow in California, as well: Prop 16 hopes to end the ban on affirmative action, Prop 18 could let some people under 18 years old vote, Prop 21 takes another look at rent control, and Prop 22 puts the decision of gig workers in the hands of the voters. Learn more about how to register, your voting options, how to track your ballot and more by clicking here.

SAN DIEGO MAYOR

Precincts: 0 / 314 (0% reporting)
TODD GLORIA (D)
56%
56%
340,632
BARBARA BRY (D)
44%
44%
266,231
Vote Total: 606,863
Last Updated: 11/9/2020 5:11:11 PM

U.S. House District 50 Inland San Diego

Precincts: 382 / 480 (80% reporting)
Darrell Issa (R)
54%
54%
183,325
Ammar Campa-Najjar (D)
46%
46%
157,342
Vote Total: 340,667
Last Updated: 11/10/2020 5:06:17 PM

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS DISTRICT 2

Precincts: 0 / 345 (0% reporting)
STEVE VAUS 
50%
50%
142,281
JOEL ANDERSON 
50%
50%
142,170
Vote Total: 284,451
Last Updated: 11/9/2020 5:11:11 PM

Prop 15 - Commercial Property Tax

Precincts: 18,346 / 20,499 (89% reporting)
No 
52%
52%
8,031,687
Yes 
48%
48%
7,494,011
Vote Total: 15,525,698
Last Updated: 11/10/2020 5:16:17 PM

Prop 22 - App-based Drivers

Precincts: 18,363 / 20,499 (90% reporting)
Yes 
58%
58%
9,007,263
No 
42%
42%
6,410,969
Vote Total: 15,418,232
Last Updated: 11/10/2020 5:13:17 PM

Prop 16 - Affirmative Action

Precincts: 18,346 / 20,499 (89% reporting)
No 
57%
57%
8,677,389
Yes 
43%
43%
6,643,075
Vote Total: 15,320,464
Last Updated: 11/10/2020 5:16:17 PM

