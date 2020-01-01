Vaccine
- With the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in U.K. on Tuesday, when will it come to the U.S.?
- Who decides who gets the COVID-19 vaccination first?
- Vaccines getting closer: Governor outlines priorities for who’s up first
- CDC calls for 'universal face mask use' as coronavirus infections, deaths spike
- Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
- California woman opens up about participating in Moderna vaccine trial
More Vaccine News
- Facebook to remove COVID-19 vaccine-related misinformation Coronavirus
- San Diego hospitals working to manage the surge in COVID-19 patients while waiting for vaccine Vaccine
- Order of COVID-19 symptoms tends to differ from flu Vaccine
- Beware of COVID-19 scams as vaccine approaches FDA approval Nation World