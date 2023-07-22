Comic-Con: WOW wrestlers, costumes, and comic books

Thousands of anime characters and superheroes filled the streets of downtown San Diego as Comic-Con continues through the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of anime characters and superheroes lined the streets of downtown San Diego as Comic-Con was in full swing Saturday. The Women of Wrestling’s (WOW) Superheroes Kandi Krush, Genesis and co-founder Jeanie Buss are at the 54th annual Comic-Con to steal the show.

Don’t be fooled, though. Kandi Krush may have a sweet name, but in the ring, nothing is sweet about her. When asked what advice she would give young girls who want to follow in her footsteps, she replied, "Find what sets your soul on fire and you can join WOW!"

Meanwhile, cosplayers, costumes, and creativity also stole the show at the San Diego Convention Center. Many Comic-Con fanatics have been putting together their costumes for months.

"I've been working on mine since January and planning and researching to make sure my costume is exactly right," said a Comic-Con attendee.

"It took 8 months for mine. I had a lot of help from the Star Wars community," said another Comic-Con attendee.

Even though there were many changes at Hall H at the Convention Center due to the screenwriter's and actors strike, attendees still enjoyed listening to Star Trek producer and creator panelists and video game panelists. From superheroes, like Spiderman, to Star Wars heroes and more, thousands who attended enjoyed every minute.

"I love all the people here and [the] costumes. The atmosphere is great and celebrating what they love; you just can't find this anywhere else," said a Comic-Con attendee.

Another hot ticket item at Comic-Con aside from the costumes is of course the comic books.

CGC is a company that certifies, grades, and encapsulates comics.

"We have a team of graders and our job is to grade books all day long and my job is to hit targets everyday," said Matt Nelson, Comics President and also known as "The Grader." "We've graded Action 1 from 1938 and today it's fetched $3.5 million."

He even says CGC graded the most valuable comic book, Superman #1, which was worth $5.3 million after it was certified.