What to do at San Diego Comic-Con if you don't have a badge

Beyond the panels, parties, and vendors, there's plenty to do during San Diego Comic-Con 2023, even if you don't have a ticket.

SAN DIEGO — This year's San Diego Comic-Con kicks off at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, and it runs until Sunday, July 23. But, for those outside the convention halls, there are a myriad of things to do in and around Comic-Con.

The world-famous Comic-Con Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., showcasing more than 50 years of comic history and featuring a new exhibit: From Pencils to Pixels.

Below you’ll find a list of some of the events and experiences going on during Comic-Con that are available to those without a badge.

Please note that some of these events require registration and in some cases tickets are on sale.

Family Friendly Events