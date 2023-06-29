What to do at San Diego Comic-Con if you don't have a badge

SAN DIEGO — This year's San Diego Comic-Con kicks off at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, and it runs until Sunday, July 23. But, for those outside the convention halls, there are a myriad of things to do in and around Comic-Con.
The world-famous Comic-Con Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., showcasing more than 50 years of comic history and featuring a new exhibit: From Pencils to Pixels.
Below you’ll find a list of some of the events and experiences going on during Comic-Con that are available to those without a badge.
Please note that some of these events require registration and in some cases tickets are on sale.
Family Friendly Events
Comic-Con Art Show
Comic-Con Museum | Open Tues-Sun, 10 am - 5 pm
Comic-Con Masquerade (Costume Competition)
Step Into Jurassic Park (Registration opens at 9 AM, June 29)
House of Black Coffee
Gaslamp Quarter - Food and Fun outside Comic-Con
Now or Never Comics
Super7 (Toys, Collectibles, and More)
Other Events