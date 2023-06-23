Most major studios pull out of San Diego Comic-Con panels

Several of the industry's biggest companies have now decided to skip presentations in Hall H, which is known as the biggest attraction of the convention.

SAN DIEGO — As Hollywood continues to grapple with the impact of a writers strike and looming actors strike, the standoff is creating new problems for Comic-Con, one of the biggest annual conventions in San Diego.

Several of the entertainment industry's biggest companies have now decided to skip panels in Hall H, which is known as the biggest attraction and longest wait of the convention.

Disney, Marvel, Lucas Films, HBO, Sony, Netflix and Universal have announced they will be pulling out from Hall H presentations, Variety reported on Friday.

Some of the convention's biggest announcements and surprises are traditionally revealed during Hall H panels.

As pass holders react to the news and uncertainty surrounding what the convention will look like, Comic-Con is hoping for a resolution before the convention kicks off on July 20.

In a statement to CBS 8, Comic-Con Spokesperson David Glanzer said,

"With regard to the strike and its possible effects on Comic-Con, we tend to refrain from speculation or forecasting. I will say, our hope is for a speedy resolution that will prove beneficial to all parties and allow everyone to continue the work they love. Until then, we continue to diligently work on our summer event in the hopes of making it as fun, educational, and celebratory as in years past."

The weeks-long WGA writers strike has already upended several television productions. The picket line is expected to grow. Earlier this month, the union representing TV and film actors voted to authorize a strike if a new contract is not reached by the end of June.

More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike for weeks, seeking new negotiations for a new contract.

Now, actors could soon walk out too. Over 97% of members of SAG-AFTRA, the actors union, voted in favor of a strike.

Industry insiders believe releases coming over the next few months likely won’t be impacted but movies or shows expected next year could be delayed.