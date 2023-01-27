Weekend Watch January 27 - 29 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend.
Farmers Insurance Open
- Through Saturday, January 28th, at Torrey Pines
- The field includes defending PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, former U.S. Open and Farmers Insurance Open champion Justin Rose, five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler, major championship winners Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Hideki Matsuyama, as well as fellow top-25 ranked players Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau and Max Homa
- Learn more or buy tickets
Beyond King Tut
- Now open through March 26th at the Del Mar Fairgrounds
- Beyond King Tut is a cinematic, immersive exhibition that takes guests on a journey to one of the most significant archaeological discoveries of all time
- Buy tickets online
San Diego Tết Festival
- Friday, January 27th through Sunday, January 29th, at Mira Mesa Community Park
- The 3-day free celebration features several new attractions, activities, games, food, and live entertainment, including Vietnamese singers and performers, lion dancing, firecrackers, the Miss Vietnam of San Diego pageant, Step-Up Dance, and Golden Voice
- Learn more here
San Diego International Jewish Film Festival: Preview Day
- Sunday, January 29th, at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre in La Jolla
- It’s your chance to identify the films you most want to see with an hour-long viewing experience... followed by a community bagel reception hosted by Inglorious Bagels
- Learn more here
Frozen
- Sunday, January 29th, is your last chance to see Frozen at the San Diego Civic Theatre
- An unforgettable theatrical experience with songs you know and love, sensational special effects, stunning sets, and costumes, and powerhouse performances
- Buy tickets here