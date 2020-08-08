With indoor theaters closed, one mall parking lot offers "Movies under the Stars"

The Mission Valley Mall parking lot is transforming into a drive-in outdoor theater for the weekend to raise funds for Feeding San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Friday night at the movies. Something that used to be so commonplace is now a rare luxury after months of quarantine.

The Mission Valley Mall parking lot is transforming into a drive-in outdoor theater this weekend. For just $10 per car, they are offering moviegoers snacks and a chance to snuggle up in their vehicles for a feature film.

On Friday night, it was “The Secret Life of Pets.”

It’s all made possible by the Westfield Cares program, an initiative dedicated to giving back to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the money raised from ticket sales will go to Feeding San Diego.

As one mom said, “During crazy times it’s nice to just do something a little fun.”