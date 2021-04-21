Out and About: Plant Food is Medicine

Nastasha writes about the impact food has on our bodies, our well-being and our planet. It also includes more than 100 plant-based, gluten-free recipes.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — It seems like a lot of us are trying to eat a little healthier these days. Easier said than done, am I right?

To help us out, I've got a local female business owner and author, Nastasha McKeon!

Now you may not know her name, but you may have seen her work. Nastasha is the founder of Choice Superfood Bar and Juicery, as well as the author of the recent book, Plant Food Is Medicine.

The recipes in the book include some of the most popular items on the Choice Juicery menu, as well as some of Nastasha's personal favorites.

Plant Food Is Medicine also dives into Nastasha's personal story of losing a loved one, to following her passion which ultimately led to her creating Choice Juicery in 2014.

In the book, Nastasha writes about the impact food has on our bodies, our well-being and our planet. It also includes more than 100 plant-based, gluten-free recipes.

Choice Juicery has six locations across the county. They are located in Carlsbad, Little Italy, Solana Beach, Del Sur, Encinitas and Carlsbad.

