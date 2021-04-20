Out and About: Make Me Yours Toys

All of their toys are eco-friendly & sustainably made. The family is committed to earth-friendly products & only sells plant-based or recycled material plastics.

SAN DIEGO — Today, we're going to play! I'm taking you inside a family-owned toy store in Bankers Hill.

Make Me Yours was created by San Diego siblings who grew up in Mission Hills. Each of the siblings came from different backgrounds, from carpentry, graphic design, teaching and public relations, they were able to come together to Make Me Yours.

Make Me Yours aims to educate through in-store classes teaching diversity and culture to young children. All of their toys are eco-friendly and sustainably made. The family is committed to earth-friendly products and only sells plastics that are plant-based or made from recycled materials. Many of the store's vendors practice fair trade production and give back to environmental and social causes.

Make Me Yours is on Laurel Street, in Bankers Hill, just a few blocks from Balboa Park and the Zoo.

Adjacent to the retail space, Make Me Yours has a large colorful classroom where they hold toy-making and craft classes.

