Out and About: Supannee House

Supannee House is not only this business owner’s name, but the name of her restaurant.



Supannee was born in Thailand, one of 10 kids. She grew up on a small rice farm East of Bangkok. She says her childhood was laced with rice paddies, palm trees and fresh food.



She wanted to bring her Thai culture and fresh food to San Diego so she started her own garden and opened Supannee House of Thai 10-years ago in Point Loma.



It is a family-run business, her big sister Wan is the chef. Her nieces and husband help, too!



Since Supannee has her own gardens, the food is legit farm/ocean to table!