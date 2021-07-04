Out and About: Hott Mess Wood Fired Pizza

The pizza joint is located in what's dubbed the "Acre of Awesome" in Barrio Logan, right next to Thorn Brewing, Sideyard BBQ and ReBru Spirits.

SAN DIEGO — Who you callin' a hot mess?!

OH THE PIZZA. sure.sure.

I got to check out the brand new Hott Mess Wood Fired Pizza in Barrio Logan!

The pizza joint has been several years in the making. It's located in what's dubbed the "Acre of Awesome" in Barrio Logan, right next to Thorn Brewing, Sideyard BBQ and ReBru Spirits. All of the companies work together to ensure sustainable living.

And speaking of sustainability, the pizza crust at Hott Mess is made from leftover grain from Thorn Brewing, which is next door.