Out and About: Lions Tigers & Bears

Lions, Tigers & Bears is a no-kill, no-breed and no-contact animal rescue, sanctuary and educational facility. This is not a zoo.

ALPINE, Calif. — Lions, Tigers and Bears...OH MY!

My photographer Rachel and I visited a big cat rescue and exotic animal sanctuary in Alpine, California.

And if you didn't know, I'm a huge cat lover...so this was basically my heaven. But let me clarify a few things, first.

Lions, Tigers & Bears is a no-kill, no-breed and no-contact animal rescue, sanctuary and educational facility. This is not a zoo.

The sanctuary was established in 2002 by Bobbi Brink. She started the sanctuary after witnessing abusive treatment of exotic animals held in captivity outside of zoos.

The sanctuary is home to more than 60 rescued animals and 19 species, including (of course) lions, tigers, American and Himalayan black bears, grizzly bears, bobcats, mountain lions, leopards, an African serval, llamas, horses, goats, sheep, chickens, a miniature horse, mini donkey, peacocks and a macaw! That's a lot of animals.

Lions, Tigers & Bears hopes to provide more lifetime homes to abused and abandoned exotic animals in need of a better tomorrow.

They also offer behind the scenes experiences with the keepers and animals, and are keeping things safe during this time of Covid-19.