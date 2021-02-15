Out and About: Art Café Carlsbad

Karen Guzik opened up the Art Cafe less than two years ago in North Park!

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Today, I'm going out and about to Carlsbad, to release my inner artist! I want you to meet Karen Guzik. She says she has no artistic ability. So why would she open up this Art Cafe in the North County? Well, she says she did it for her children.

Karen wanted to build a legacy for her kids so they would never work a day in their lives. Her kids -- unlike her -- have a knack for art, and love creating. So what better family business than a local art cafe?

Karen opened up the Art Cafe less than two years ago! So much of the business has been during Covid, so as you can imagine...it's been a huge struggle to stay open.

Even though it hasn't been easy, Karen is still giving back. She supports local artists by showcasing their work inside the cafe so people can buy. Her children also help out at the Art Cafe after school hours.