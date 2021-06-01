California teen defends her dogs from giant mother bear in backyard

CALIFORNIA, USA — A teenager in Bradbury, CA is a real-life superhero.



Video of a teen girl fighting off a bear to save her dogs has gone viral! You can see her dogs barking like crazy in the backyard. And for good reason.



There's a giant bear on the wall of the home trying to claw at them. That’s when the teenage girl rushes in to help. She actually shoves the bear off the wall. She then grabs the dogs and runs away.



This video was posted on social media on Memorial Day. In just the last 24 hours, it’s gotten more than 15-million views on Tik-Tok alone!