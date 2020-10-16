Mountain lion cub saved by San Diego Humane Society's Project Wildlife to be released

The cub was originally spotted by firefighters from the Vista Grande Fire Station near a road in Idyllwild on September 2nd.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Humane Society's Project Wildlife team will release a rescued mountain lion cub to her new home Friday, a little more than a month after she was found on the brink of death, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

The team at the organization's new Ramona Wildlife Center will transport the healthy cub to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale, Arizona where she will be able to grow up around other orphaned cubs her age.

The cub was originally spotted by firefighters from the Vista Grande Fire Station near a road in Idyllwild on September 2nd. She was semiconscious, extremely emaciated, dehydrated, weak and had tremors. The firefighters contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, who reached out to San Diego Humane Society. She weighed only 10.5 pounds.

San Diego Humane Society acquired the Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona on Sept. 1 from the Humane Society of the United States. This mountain lion cub is the first wildlife patient admitted at the Ramona Campus since San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife took over.



Project Wildlife is one of only two licensed rehabilitation organizations that have a special agreement with the state to work with black bears and are also routinely called on to assist with other apex predators, such as mountain lions.