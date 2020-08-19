Adorable dogs: Vote for TSA's cutest K9's

An election you maybe didn't expect to vote in this year - the cutest TSA dog.

SAN DIEGO — They're hardworking professionals keeping the skies safe. They're also pretty dog-gone cute.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is asking for the public’s help in selecting the agency’s “cutest K9.” These dogs detect potential explosives and play a big role in keeping airports safe. Voting begins on National Dog Day, Wednesday, Aug. 26

"Not only these working K9s highly-skilled, they are pretty cute," said Lorie Dankers of the TSA. "In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we are all looking for a little good news. Providing the opportunity to see pictures of cute K9s and vote for your favorite is a win all around!"

The candidates are Kajla from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport; Djanni from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; Lexa-Alexey from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport; and Ron from Oakland International Airport.

If you'd like to vote, visit TSA's Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook pages.

"We love all of our working K9s and love to show them off," said Dankers.