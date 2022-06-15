Cooking with Styles | Roasted Veggies

This simple yet delicious recipe gives added flavor to your veggies.

SAN DIEGO — I first discovered Ciccia Osteria in 2019, it is in the heart of Barrio Logan and it is a true Osteria as you would find in Italy. Chef Francesca Penoncelli runs the kitchen, along with her husband Mario Casineri. The two have created an exceptional dining experience at a great value! Ciccia Osteria is a Michelin Bib Gourmand awarded restaurants in San Diego.

Roasted Veggies

Carrots

Zucchini

Yellow squash

Cauliflower

Broccoli

2 Tbsp. Olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Preheat oven to highest temperature and if you have a convection oven use the setting. Also, air fryers are great.

Slice carrots, zucchini and squash into 1/2" strips or slices. Cut broccoli and cauliflower into bit small florets.

Put all the veggies in a large bowl and toss with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Place on a cookie sheet spread out so none of the vegetables are touching and, place in the oven for 6 - 8 minutes in a convection oven or air fryer until a slightly browned.

If using a standard oven you can finish under the broiler to get the char.

Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice or a drizzle of balsamic vinegar glaze.