Cooking with Styles | Roasted Veggies

This simple yet delicious recipe gives added flavor to your veggies.

SAN DIEGO — I first discovered Ciccia Osteria in 2019, it is in the heart of Barrio Logan and it is a true Osteria as you would find in Italy. Chef Francesca Penoncelli runs the kitchen, along with her husband Mario Casineri. The two have created an exceptional dining experience at a great value! Ciccia Osteria is a Michelin Bib Gourmand awarded restaurants in San Diego.

Roasted Veggies

  • Carrots
  • Zucchini
  • Yellow squash
  • Cauliflower 
  • Broccoli
  • 2 Tbsp. Olive oil
  • Kosher salt 
  • Black pepper

Preheat oven to highest temperature and if you have a convection oven use the setting. Also, air fryers are great. 

Slice carrots, zucchini and squash into 1/2" strips or slices. Cut broccoli and cauliflower into bit small florets. 

Put all the veggies in a large bowl and toss with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. 

Place on a cookie sheet spread out so none of the vegetables are touching and, place in the oven for 6 - 8 minutes in a convection oven or air fryer until a slightly browned. 

If using a standard oven you can finish under the broiler to get the char. 

Finish with a squeeze of lemon juice or a drizzle of balsamic vinegar glaze.

