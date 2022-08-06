Cooking with Styles | Stuffed Crispy Squash Blossoms

Shawn went to Ciccia Osteria in Barrio Logan and worked with Chef Francesca Penoncelli to learn how to make the Stuffed Crispy Squash Blossoms.

SAN DIEGO — This Cooking with Styles will be a little different. I went to Ciccia Osteria in Barrio Logan and worked with Chef Francesca Penoncelli to learn how to make the Stuffed Crispy Squash Blossoms.

I first discovered Ciccia Osteria in 2019, it is in the heart of Barrio Logan and is a true Osteria as you would find in Italy.

Chef Francesca Penoncelli runs the kitchen along with her husband Mario Casineri. The two have created an exceptional dining experience at a great value! Ciccia Osteria is a Michelin Bib Gourmand awarded restaurant in San Diego

Stuffed Crispy Squash Blossoms

12 squash blossoms

4-6 ounces Burrata cheese

4 - 6 ounces Ricotta cheese

4 ounces Parmesan cheese

One basil leaf, chopped

large pinch of salt

1 cup of tempura batter, dry then add water

1 cup of canola oil, plus more as you cook

Squash Blossoms are readily available in the spring and early summer at farmers markets and at specialty produce stores.

Chef Francesca makes her tempura batter ahead to let it rest.

Try to use the blossoms the same day you buy them, they are fragile.

Blend the cheeses with salt and basil, this can be done in a mixer or by hand. If you have a pastry or piping bag fill it with the cheese mixture, if not cut the tip off a Zip-lock bag and fill.

Gently open the blossom and fill 2/3 with the cheese mixture, fold the tips of the petals over each other and with the last one put a little dot of the cheese and press the final petal on top seal the blossom.

Preheat the oil over a medium high heat to 350° in a heavy skillet. Dip the Squash blossom in the batter holding the stem, gently float the blossom in the oil. If you're using a deep fryer, hold the blossom a little while to allow the batter to crisp up so it doesn't sink.

Fry 2-3 minutes per side until golden brown, The blossoms can be served with a marinara sauce for dipping.

