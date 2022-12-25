San Diego neighborhood keeps Christmas light tradition alive for decades

Christmas lights are lighting up neighborhoods around San Diego but one neighborhood in Clairemont on Lana Drive shines bright during the holidays.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — Christmas lights are lighting up neighborhoods around San Diego, but one neighborhood in Clairemont on Lana Drive shines exceptionally bright during the holidays.

"As you can see, people put a lot of effort into their lights and making people happy. It's a nice Christmas spirit," Tim said while visiting the neighborhood.

The Christmas spirit has kept the tradition alive for decades, and it all started at Donna Park's home.

"My husband loved Christmas. He went at night and put flyers in everyone's mailbox. If you can, put up one strand of lights. The economy was how it was now struggling. We went from the one light to here."

Her husband's legacy is living on and bringing happiness to thousands.

"It might be icky in the world right now, but this lifts you," she said.

The community has embraced the holiday tradition for over three decades, and there are no plans to stop anytime soon.

"To see people want to move into this neighborhood because of what we do means we're doing something right, so we will continue for as long as we can," Park said.

If you didn't have a chance to visit the neighborhood, you will another opportunity next year. They start putting up the lights on the first weekend of December and continue through Christmas Day.