Reunited at last: How one nonprofit cares for servicemember dogs

Dogs on Deployment cares for the best friends of many servicemembers on deployment, and they just reunited someone here in San Diego with their dog.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diegan Dixie Dominguez was away for more than two months on deployment with the Navy.

The call to service came quick and Dominguez needed to find somewhere for her dog, Hershey, to stay. That's when national and San Diego-based nonprofit Dogs on Deployment stepped in.

The organization has a mission to watch over man's best friend while people are serving in branches of the military.

Hershey was placed with a foster, Brooke Madden, who agreed to watch over Hershey for those months.

Dogs on Deployment volunteers can sign up to foster dogs, cats, birds and more.

The organization said it matches fosters with owners much like a dating site to make sure the pets will feel comfortable in their temporary home for several months.

Since 2011, the organizations said it has helped 2,054 military pets find foster homes during their owner's deployments, and provided nearly $750,000 in financial grants.