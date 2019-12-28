SAN DIEGO — Name: Panda

ID: #633309

Sex: Female

Age: 9 weeks

Weight: 16.8 lbs

Breed: Shepherd Mix

Panda is a young puppy who is looking for a family to take her in and help her get all her puppy energy out! She was part of a litter who are all up for adoption at the Humane Society.

The San Diego Humane Society is running a promotion through the end of the year that has adoption fees at only $25!

If you are interested in Panda or any other puppies in the litter, they are being held at the Humane Society’s San Diego Campus.

