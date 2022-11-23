December Nights | Celebrate the Season with CBS 8

As the exclusive streaming partner and proud supporter of the event, CBS 8 will be covering all the sights and sounds of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival.

SAN DIEGO — Come celebrate the Holiday Season at December Nights, December 2 and 3 at Balboa Park.

You can also stream the tree lighting live Friday, December 2 on CBS8+ starting at 5:30 p.m. Here's how to watch.

Event information

Festival hours:

Friday, December 2 from 3:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 3 from 11:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Click here for the map of the event.

Additional information on December Nights.

Carpool, trolley, or rideshare to the event

Ridesharing could make it easier to get to December Nights. Both sides of Sixth Avenue near the Laurel Street Bridge are dedicated drop-off and pick-up locations. Shuttles are provided to help you avoid the traffic directly adjacent to the event. For more information on shuttle locations and transportation options, visit Transportation/Parking.

Parking

Pack your patience, lots fill up quickly. Limited free parking is available at the San Diego Zoo and City College and convenient paid parking is available at the Inspiration Point parking lot ($30 per car/limited pre-sale available at $25 per car).

Disabled parking is available off Park Blvd on Presidents Way. Although the lots are strictly ADA, they do fill up. Please arrive early for the best selection.

For more information, visit Transportation/Parking.

Prepare for the weather



You will be walking on concrete sidewalks, grass, dirt and asphalt. There may be some uneven ground, caution is recommended.

Dress in layers. Though San Diego winters are usually mild, the ability to add or subtract a layer will go a long way towards your comfort.

Click here for the latest San Diego County forecast.