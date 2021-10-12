Feeding San Diego relying on volunteers to help fill need this holiday season

During the holiday season, there's no shortage of volunteers at Feeding San Diego. And that's crucial, especially when you consider just how big the need is.



“Last week, we packed 3,700 boxes," said Sam Duke, senior manager of volunteer engagement at Feeding San Diego.



The charity partners with 300 organizations across the county to help distribute food to those in need, which currently is at an all-time high.



"We have inflation, soaring gas prices, supply chain challenges…people are experiencing hunger for the first time," said Duke.



Duke says meeting the increased demand is only possible through volunteers.



“The heart, the bustle of what we do here. We do three shifts a day, six days a week. About 40 volunteers in at one time."



Volunteers range from longtime helpers, to ones doing it for the first time, like Amber Mohsin from Point Loma Nazarene University.



"Everyone was so excited to help and be a part of this event today," said Mohsin.



During the holidays, there are more than enough volunteers to go around.



As we head into next year, Duke hopes that support will continue, saying when it comes to hunger, there's always a need for help.



"We see a huge increase of volunteers during the holidays and then then it decreases January, February even though hunger doesn't. So, the need is still there to come out and support us."