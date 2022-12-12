Holiday Bowl Parade live stream | December 28

SAN DIEGO — As part of the Holiday Bowl festivities in San Diego, the bayside streets of downtown San Diego will be taken over by balloons, bands, and floats in the Holiday Bowl Parade on Dec.28.

The parade is free to view and will have blocked-off areas along the route for those that want to watch in person. If you aren't able to make it out to the parade in person - you can watch a live stream of the entire parade on CBS8+ and also in this story on Dec. 28 beginning at 10 a.m.