Holiday Bowl Parade live stream | December 28

SAN DIEGO — As part of the Holiday Bowl festivities in San Diego, the bayside streets of downtown San Diego will be taken over by balloons, bands, and floats in the Holiday Bowl Parade on Dec.28.
A long-standing tradition of the Holiday Bowl, this family-friendly event brings together world-class marching bands, magnificent floats, entertaining drill teams and a procession of enormous balloons to San Diego.
The parade is free to view and will have blocked-off areas along the route for those that want to watch in person. If you aren't able to make it out to the parade in person - you can watch a live stream of the entire parade on CBS8+ and also in this story on Dec. 28 beginning at 10 a.m.
Parade coverage will be hosted by CBS 8's Evan Noorani from CBS 8 Mornings and Tati, co-host of 'Jesse and Tati in the Morning' with Star 94.1.
WATCH: 2021 Holiday Bowl Parade in Downtown San Diego: