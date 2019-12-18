SAN DIEGO — News 8's Kyle Kraska donated blood on Tuesday, something he enjoys doing. He knows that every drop can make a difference.
Almost five years ago, Kyle was shot outside of his Scripps Ranch home. He survived thanks to medical staff and people who decided to take the time to donate blood.
That's why News 8 wants to invite you to the 2nd-annual Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive on Feb. 13, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree in Mission Valley on 7450 Hazard Center Drive.
RELATED: San Diego turns out big time for Kyle Kraska's Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive 2019
RELATED: News 8’s Kyle Kraska turns tragedy into celebration with upcoming blood drive