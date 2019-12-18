SAN DIEGO — News 8's Kyle Kraska donated blood on Tuesday, something he enjoys doing. He knows that every drop can make a difference.

Almost five years ago, Kyle was shot outside of his Scripps Ranch home. He survived thanks to medical staff and people who decided to take the time to donate blood.

Kyle Kraska Just donated unit #14 for the year.. the exact amount I needed after... getting shot 4 1/2 years ago. Please give blood if you can. And please save the date.. I would love to see you February 13, 2020 at the DoubleTree in Mission Valley for my 2nd annual Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive.

That's why News 8 wants to invite you to the 2nd-annual Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive on Feb. 13, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree in Mission Valley on 7450 Hazard Center Drive.

