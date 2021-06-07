LGBTQ Pride flag raised at San Diego's City Hall for first time in city's history

Mayor Todd Gloria is San Diego's first LGBTQ elected mayor, making San Diego the largest city in the country to elect an openly gay man.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The LGBTQ Pride flag will fly high at San Diego's City Hall for the first time in the city's history Monday, as June is recognized as National LGBTQ Pride Month.

Mayor Todd Gloria was joined at a media conference Monday morning by civic and LGBTQ community leaders to raise the rainbow Pride Flag.

The mayor said raising the Pride flag is "part of his efforts to create a more inclusive San Diego and show the City’s support for the LGBTQ community."

On Friday during a briefing, the Pentagon said it will maintain an existing policy that bars "unofficial flags" from being flown at U.S. military bases. Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said the Pentagon will not make an exception for the rainbow-colored Pride flag that represents the LBGTQ community.

"After some careful consideration, the Department will maintain the existing policy from July of 2020 regarding the display or depiction of unofficial flags," he said. "So there won't be an exception made this month for the Pride flag."