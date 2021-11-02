Mayor Gloria forms advisory group to help tackle challenges facing Black communities

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Mayor Todd Gloria announced Wednesday the formation of a nine-member group of advisers that will help his administration tackle unique challenges facing Black communities.



"I'm pleased that we've been able to assemble such an accomplished group of individuals who will strengthen our efforts to create a more inclusive San Diego," Gloria said. "I recognize the disparities our Black communities face related to education, access to health care, mental health, housing, transportation, food insecurity, employment and entrepreneurship and I firmly believe their input will get us on the right track of equity."