Mayor Gloria to lead town hall on COVID-19 vaccinations

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As vaccinations become increasingly available to residents throughout the region, Mayor Todd Gloria will lead a virtual town hall Monday evening to stress the importance of vaccinations for public health and economic recovery from the pandemic. The Mayor will be joined by City Council President Dr. Jennifer Campbell and public-health experts who will provide information about vaccine development, safety and effectiveness.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit questions in advance to MayorToddGloria@sandiego.gov, with the subject line: Questions for Vaccinations Town Hall. The town hall will be held from 5 - 6 p.m.

The town hall is to help people better understand the vaccine, especially those in Phase 1A and seniors 65 and older, that are hesitant to get the vaccine. It should also help those trying to get a grip on making an appointment or knowing when it’s their turn.

The town hall is happening as a group representing police officers and sheriff deputies is calling for law enforcement officers to get vaccinated now. Chula Vista police chief Roxana Kennedy, who also serves as president of the San Diego County Chiefs' and Sheriff's Association explained the push to get cops vaccinated now.

“We're not trying to take the place of other people. I want that to be clear, but our officers and our deputies need to be protected so that they can go out and protect our communities,” said Kennedy.

San Diego County is strictly adhering to vaccination guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health.

It places police officers in Phase 1B-Tier 2, as emergency services workers, alongside people who work in education, childcare, food and agriculture. The county will not begin vaccinating this group until it finishes offering vaccines to the 1.2 million people who are currently eligible.

Firefighters have not faced the same limited access to the vaccine because many are cross-trained as emergency medical technicians, which makes them eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1A.

Kennedy points out law enforcement often provides first aid until firefighters and EMTs arrive. They must then undergo testing or quarantine if they later discover the person they were assisting had coronavirus.