Mission Fed ArtWalk returns to Little Italy this weekend

Over 250 artists will be able to showcase their work.

SAN DIEGO — If there’s one thing that Little Italy has in spades, it’s class.

Thousands of people roam the tightly packed streets everyday dining in swanky restaurants and shopping at high-end stores.

It’s also the home of many fine art galleries downtown, which makes it a perfect location for one of the longest-running art festivals in Southern California.

"We'll have about 15 blocks that we take over. You'll see everything from paintings to sculptures to photography." said Courtney Pendleton, a Mission Federal spokeswoman.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 30 and May 1, the Mission Fed ArtWalk will showcase local and international artists in showrooms and booths all around Little Italy.

From those looking to make a name for themselves in the art world to established players, the ArtWalk will have something for everyone.

The ArtWalk is a free event and the organizers estimate that 100,000 people will be in attendance, walking the historic streets of Little Italy.

Artists and art lovers just excited that the district will once again be hosting this long running showcase.