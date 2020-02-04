SAN DIEGO — To say that COVID-19 is impacting every area of our lives is an understatement. Blood banks are no different.

If you're looking for a socially responsible reason to leave the house during this stay-at-home order, you're invited to News 8's San Diego Heroes Blood Drive on Tuesday, April 14 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.at the Pechanga Arena.

Right now, the American Red Cross has a severe blood shortage due to an "unprecedented" number of blood drive cancellations during the coronavirus outbreak. This is a huge problem for San Diegans who rely on blood donations to survive, like Kamila.

As of mid-March, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been cancelled across the country due to concerns about congregating at workplaces, college campuses, and schools amidst the coronavirus outbreak. These cancellations have resulted in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. More than 80% of the blood the Red Cross collects comes from drives held at locations of this type.

"If you are healthy, please consider giving blood. Hundreds of thousands of much-needed units aren't being collected due to the massive closures caused by coronavirus," said News 8's Kyle Kraska.

This blood drive is unique in that is by appointment-only. Everyone will abide by social distancing rules.

If you're interested in saving lives, please make an appointment here and use the promo code: "SDHEROES." You can also call 800-RED-CROSS.

"The need for blood products gets greater every single day," said Kraska.

If you know our Kyle Kraska, you'll know how passionate he is about inviting others to donate blood. In fact, blood donations are the reason he's alive today.

February 10, 2020 marked five years since Kraska was shot six times in front of his own home. Kraska coded twice on the operating table and required 14 units of blood to survive. On Valentine’s Day four days later, Kyle opened his eyes after being in a coma. Now, our February "Celebration of Heroes" blood drive has become a staple event in the San Diego community.

Here are some photos from our blood drive in February. We hope you'll join us on Tuesday, April 14. Help us honor of those who save lives every day and especially during these challenging times, such as healthcare professionals, trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses, EMTs, first responders, blood donors.

At each blood drive or donation center, Red Cross employees follow thorough safety protocols, including:

Wearing gloves and changing them often

Wiping down donor-touched areas after every collection

Using sterile collection sets for every donation

Preparing the arm for donation with aseptic scrub

Conducting donor mini-physicals to ensure donors are healthy and well on day of donation

