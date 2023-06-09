Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-off 2023

Ready for some fun in the sun? Ocean Beach Street Fair and Chili Cook-off returns on June 24 to San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Join over 50,000 visitors and guests and CBS 8 on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. for the Ocean Beach Street Fair!

The fair features three stages of music, two community mural projects, an Artist Alley that features local crafters and artisans plus food vendors, merchandise, a Seaside Family Fun Zone, a Chili Cook-Off, and much more.

CBS 8 will be present at the event. Make sure to swing by our tent to say hi to our team and grab some merch.

The Beachside Beer Garden will be available all day for guests ages 21+ to enjoy fresh ice-cold brews or cocktails with an ocean view.

The Hodad's burger eating contest and the Ocean Beach Dirty Birds wing eating contest will take place at mid-day on the main stage.

The Seaside Family Fun Zone will feature games, inflatables, the Original Rad Hatter, plus a place for parents to relax and enjoy the music.

The Chili Cook-Off has three categories this year: Hottest Chili, Judges' Award and the coveted Grand Prize, the People's Choice Award. There will be an amateur and restaurant division.

Entries in the contest can be tasted for $2 or guests can purchase a Master Pass for $25 to sample them all and vote on a favorite.

Free parking is available at the Sun Runner parking lot located on Sea World Drive along Pacific Coast Highway. Trolley services run from 9:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

There will also be a free bike valet service at the intersection of Bacon Street and Newport Avenue.