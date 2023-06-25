New farmworker mural unveiled at Chicano Park

The mural depicts 1960s farmworkers hunched over and forced to use a short-handled tool to wheel, many developed long-term injuries from bending over for hours.

SAN DIEGO — A new mural was unveiled in Chicano Park in San Diego on Sunday. The mural honors the work and sacrifice of those working in the fields, depicting farmworkers hunched over and forced to use a short tool for weeding.

It was painted by three artists, Mario Chacon, Ariana Arroyo and Gary Hartbur. This actually happened back in the 1960s, and it caused thousands of workers to have spinal issues.

It's been over 60 years since farmworkers in California were forced to use an eight-inch hand tool to thin lettuce.

Carlos Bowkel is one of those workers who still has the back pains reminding him of that time.

“I remember the first time I used it, I didn't eat lunch, I was in so much pain,” he said.

On Saturday an unveiling took place at Chicano Park, a tribute to the injustice and the fight for hope. It took more than 5 years for the Supreme Court in California to ban it.

It all started with workers like Carlos and San Diego Attorneys who marched with Cesar Chavez for labor rights.

“I didn't think about long-term injury, I went to the office to try to stop the law, and found a book that said no unsafe hand tools shall be used,” said Bowkel.

While farmworkers gained some victory—the painting is also a reminder of the struggles workers are still dealing with.

“Farmworkers hardly get water when they are working in triple digits. We’ve seen workers die from heat exhaustion and that’s happening today,” said artist Chacon. The mural will be a reminder for people at the park that the fight for labor rights in agricultural fields still continues.