Foodshed: Keeping local produce local

Organic fruits and veggies can be quite an expense - a food distribution organization in San Diego is making it easier to connect with fresh food close to home.

SAN DIEGO — On a busy Fairmount Avenue in City Heights, the Foodshed gets ready to open for business.

Fresh, pesticide-free fruits and veggies grown locally, are boxed up and sold at a discount price for those on food stamps and others who wouldn’t normally buy organic at a typical grocery store.

"The people are able in this community to have access to local food that usually you don't even have access to," said Ricardo Cataño of Foodshed.

Ricardo and Monica set up shop in City Heights every Thursday. Distributing boxes of fresh food and cartons of eggs to those who signed up for a subscription. Foodshed works with farms all over the city and county, but today’s food is from the one they operate. Solidarity Farms in Pauma Valley uses sustainable farming techniques to fight climate change.

"So carbon sequestration," said Cataño. "Is like growing vegetables you know, plants. And then they're going to capture the carbon and put it back on the ground."

Not only does the neighborhood get fresh, tasty food, there’s a community element. You’re getting your food from your neighbor and the money stays within the local economy. So much that Foodshed is constructing a tiendita- a little store and community space to share recipes, learn how to farm and, of course, sell fruits and veggies.