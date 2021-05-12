Out and About: Coastal Roots Farm

Coastal Roots Farm is a 17-acre nonprofit farm in Encinitas that is committed to nourishing San Diegans with heart and soil and state-of-the-art farming techniques.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Time to spend some time on the farm! Coastal Roots Farm, that is.

Coastal Roots Farm is a nonprofit Jewish community farm and education center in Encinitas! You can't miss it! It's located on roughly 17 acres of land and is full of vegetable production fields, an educational farm, labs and gardens, a food forest, chickens and compost operations. Phew!

This was my second time at Coastal Roots Farm and I really appreciate all the work they're doing to help feed our San Diego community.

The farm aims to cultivate healthy, connected communities by integrating sustainable agriculture, food justice, and ancient Jewish wisdom. Everyone at the farm is working toward a world in which every community comes together to grow and share healthy food, care for the land, help their neighbors, and strengthen the connections they have with each other.

They also do a "Pay What You Can" Program, which offers fresh produce to every single person, no matter your income...and no questions asked.

Check out their website for information on farm camps, educational tours, volunteer opportunities and much more!