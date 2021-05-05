Out and About: AubreyRose Tea Room

Stepping into the AubreyRose is like stepping back in time. All of the treats are made in-house and the loose leaf teas are curated from all over the country.

LA MESA, Calif. — They say life is like a cup of tea, meant to be filled to the brim and enjoyed with friends!

So today, I'm grabbing a pair of pearls and a fancy hat and checking out The AubreyRose Tea Room in La Mesa!

Heather Lendy and Missy Hathcock are co-owners of the Tea Room. They started working as servers at AubreyRose when they were teenagers! So when the owners decided to pass on the business, they knew they had to take over and make it part of their family.

By the way, The AubreyRose Tea Room is coming up on its 20th Anniversary! So #SupportSmall and keep the tea tradition alive in La Mesa!

Testing out the tea and goodies from AubreyRose Tea Room