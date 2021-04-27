x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

Out and About

Out and About: Sedlak Offroad School

Jenny is out for dirt bike redemption at Sedlak Offroad School after falling while riding during a segment in 2020.

SAN DIEGO — Today I'm sharing a story of redemption. A story that wants to prove no matter how many times you fall, you should get back up and try again.

I'm talking about my story, of falling on my {insert expletive here}.

You may remember not too long ago when I crashed my bike on live television. Cue the clip:

Well now, I'm here for payback.

I got to meet with professional rider Daniel Sedlak for a "Day in the Dirt" at Sedlak Offroad School!

Daniel is originally from Europe. He grew up in Germany and started racing when he was about 6-years old! Here's a picture of Daniel (he's the one in the orange jacket) and his brother at their first race in Germany, probably around 1996. 

Credit: Daniel Sedlak

Daniel has raced professionally for the last ten years all around the world! He says he's raced in more than 40 different countries and 6 different continents. Later on in his career, Daniel says people kept asking him about training, so he started working with kids in East Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Credit: Daniel Sedlak

Daniel eventually ended up here in San Diego and about 5-years ago decided to start Sedlak Offroad School where he trains kids, and hopeless adults like myself (just kidding).

Credit: Daniel Sedlak
Credit: KFMB
Credit: KFMB

Check out Sedlak Offroad School Instagram!

Want to watch more Out and About segments? Check out the Youtube playlist below

Related Articles