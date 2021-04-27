Out and About: Sedlak Offroad School

Jenny is out for dirt bike redemption at Sedlak Offroad School after falling while riding during a segment in 2020.

SAN DIEGO — Today I'm sharing a story of redemption. A story that wants to prove no matter how many times you fall, you should get back up and try again.

I'm talking about my story, of falling on my {insert expletive here}.

You may remember not too long ago when I crashed my bike on live television. Cue the clip:

Well now, I'm here for payback.

I got to meet with professional rider Daniel Sedlak for a "Day in the Dirt" at Sedlak Offroad School!

Daniel is originally from Europe. He grew up in Germany and started racing when he was about 6-years old! Here's a picture of Daniel (he's the one in the orange jacket) and his brother at their first race in Germany, probably around 1996.

Daniel has raced professionally for the last ten years all around the world! He says he's raced in more than 40 different countries and 6 different continents. Later on in his career, Daniel says people kept asking him about training, so he started working with kids in East Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Daniel eventually ended up here in San Diego and about 5-years ago decided to start Sedlak Offroad School where he trains kids, and hopeless adults like myself (just kidding).