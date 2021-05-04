Out and About: Game Show Mashup

The Game Show is actually what it sounds like--a mashup of your favorite games--including trivia, Plinko, "Friendly Feud", impersonations and tons more!

SAN DIEGO — Have you always wanted to be a contestant on a game show? ME TOO!

Well, now we all can!

Introducing Game Show Mashup in North Park!

And what game show would be complete without an eccentric host?!

The game was created by a group of friends who were bored during the pandemic. This same group of friends also started one of the first escape rooms in San Diego called Escape Game SD.

They also have axe throwing and a brand new rage room (I'm sure some of us have some anger to burn off these days)