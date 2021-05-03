Out and About: Cat Palace

Cat Palace of Pacific Beach was created by the Champagne Queen.

SAN DIEGO — From rescues to royals---this is a place where you can sip champagne and pet cats!

And no, I'm not kitten you right meow.

This is a palace fit for a feline, and it's all meant to help save our street cats.

Cat Palace of Pacific Beach was created by the Champagne Queen AKA Tara.

Cat Palace by Champagne Queen is a non-profit program built with the goal to provide a royal experience for the palace cats and their guests.

The company goal is to create a celebratory social hub for the community and find loving homes for our rescued cats