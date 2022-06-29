San Diego Pride 2022

The annual San Diego Pride Parade is the largest single-day civic event in the region and is among the largest Prides in the United States. The theme of this year’s parade was Justice with Joy.

CBS 8 was proud to partner with San Diego Pride. Pride week kicked off with She Fest and culminated Saturday, June 16 with the Pride Parade and Festival. CBS 8’s Marcella Lee and Jesse Pagan hosted the Parade from the heart of Hillcrest and if you missed the Pride Parade and would like to watch it again or maybe you were able to attend the event or ride on a float and want to see yourself, the Parade was live streamed across all CBS 8 digital platforms and is now available to watch in its entirety below.