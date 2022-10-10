First ever 'Welcome Center' for immigrants and refugees in San Diego County

The grand opening for the center in National City is set for sometime in November.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas unveiled Monday the first ever "Welcome Center" in National City.

The Welcome Center will serve as a supportive resource hub in facilitating access to information, guidance, referrals, and program enrollment assistance for migrants, immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees and recent arrivals.

Vice Chair Vargas also officially introduce Lucero Chavez, the new Director of the San Diego County Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs who will lead in these efforts.

Chavez said the center is strategically placed in the National City community, which has historically supported the immigrant and refugee community, and establishes a priority of devoting county resources to the community regardless of immigration status.

"This strategic location will provide a one-stop shop for individuals looking to obtain information on the programs and services including resettlement, financials, food and nutrition assistance -- as well as medial insurance coverage and health education, ranging from breast feeding support to blood pressure checks to HIV prevention," Chavez said.

Vice Chair Vargas also spoke about how this center will be of great service to refugee and immigrant residents by providing the resources and services needed so they can more easily integrate into the community.

"Our immigrant communities have a huge economic impact in our region and so today, this welcome center is going to make sure that the contributions that they make to our communities continue and they feel safe and have the resources they need to be able to thrive, not only in San Diego, but in California," Vice Chair Vargas said.

The grand opening is set for sometime in November.

Welcome Center services will include:

Enrollment in public assistance programs (e.g., food, housing, and financial assistance)

Employment services

Legal and immigration services

Language assistance (e.g., access to interpreters, translated information, language classes)

Health services (including behavioral health)

Connection to community-based resources

Community activities and events

Community Partners include:

San Ysidro Health

Alliance for African Assistance

SBCS

Jewish Family Services

Logan Heights CDC

Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition