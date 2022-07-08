Rides4ALZ | San Diego motorcycle community rides to raise funds for Alzheimer's support and research

The 6th annual Rides4ALZ takes place on July 9, 2022. Last year more than 270 riders raised $200,000 for research.

SAN DIEGO — Now in its 6th year, the Rides4ALZ event is back to raise more funds that help support local people living with dementia, their caregivers, and to fund research for a cure. As in years past, 100% of every dollar raised stays in San Diego County for local Alzheimer’s support and research.

The 2022 event takes place on Saturday, July 9, with a 105-mile ride beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Alzheimer's San Diego offices and ending at AleSmith Brewery for the after party.

Thank you for making a difference in our Community!

2021 Event Recap

More than 270 bikers revved their engines on July 10, 2021 to support a good cause.

"Ride4Alz" is one of San Diego's biggest Alzheimer's fundraisers of the year and most people participating have a special connection to the cause.

Father and son, Richard and Rory Boyd, are not just motorcyclists riding for fun, they’re riding for a purpose.

“Our grandfather had Alzheimer's and ended up passing away. He was so smart and ex-military and we hope that this event makes it so people are not afraid to talk about this disease," said Rory Boyd.

"My dad just lost a part of who he was and it was tough to see. It was a shame to see him lose the best tool he had. I've been riding in this event since its inception in order to bring attention to the disease," said Richard Boyd, Rory's father.

The Boyds, along with 275 other bikers, revved up their engines for the 100-mile trek across San Diego County. Participants saw some familiar faces at the event like News 8 Sports Anchor John Howard as well as News 8 Anchor Carlo Cecchoto emceeing the event.

Bikers had already raised $212,000 for Alzheimer's San Diego through registration costs as of Saturday and organizers said that number was expected to grow.

After the three-hour ride, to celebrate the fundraiser, bikers enjoyed an after party at Alesmith Brewery for beer and tacos.

Rory and Richard hope their ride brings awareness to the disease.