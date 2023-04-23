Volunteers collected more than 57,000 pounds of litter for annual Creek to Bay cleanup

More than 5,000 volunteers picked up trash at more than 100 sites across San Diego County.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — "So many cigarette butts, that’s crazy!" said Jess Culpepper who was with her son while picking up litter in San Diego.

They joined more than 5,000 volunteers who are also picking up trash at more than 100 sites across San Diego County, including Southcrest Community Park, for the 21st annual Creek to Bay Clean Up event.

"We were watching the morning news and Evan Noorani talked about today's event, so we came out to support," said Culpepper.

"What is that?" Culpepper asked her son as he picked up a black metal tube. "That does not belong here! It's metal, throw it in the trash. Thank you, very good," she said.

The event is put together by the non-profit I Love A Clean San Diego.

CBS 8 is a proud partner and supporter of the event. CBS 8's own Shawn Styles and Evan Noorani emceed Saturday's kickoff.

"What's unique about today is it's actually on Earth Day today. This doesn’t always happen, so this makes it very special," said Steve Morris, Executive Director of I Love A Clean San Diego.

Volunteers also learned some helpful tips on how to keep litter away from our communities, waterways, wildlife, and coastline.

"There are simple everyday actions: pick up pet waste, throw away trash and don’t overwater your lawns. To prevent ocean pollution, remember anything you put on the ground will go to the ocean," said Craig Gustafson with Think Blue San Diego.

In total, volunteers collected more than 57,269 pounds of litter and debris Saturday in hopes their efforts will create a cleaner environment.

"We are going to have a trash jackpot!" said Culpepper.