Jerome's Furniture helps deliver hope to women impacted by trauma

CBS 8's Working for our Community connected Sister League and Jerome's after the non-profit said it was in need of $100,000 in renovations and furniture.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego furniture company is helping to deliver new beginnings.

There is an exciting follow-up to a CBS 8 Working for our Community story we featured in June.

The non-profit, Sister League of San Diego, has a long and costly list of repairs in the homes they provide for women experiencing trauma.

Sister League has been carrying the load for a while but now Jerome’s Furniture is helping to take some of the load off and deliver hope.

“When we get these nice donations, it boosts morale,” said Nuria Haro-Lopez, Sister League Executive Director.

Jerome’s donated two new couches, two dressers, and a patio table with six patio chairs with cushions.

Last month one of CBS 8’s Working for our Community stories featured Sister League, a non-profit that supports thirty women who were once homeless, victims of domestic violence or affected by mental illness.

They live at one of their two transitional homes in San Diego but their houses need major renovations, a roof and furniture.

“We need new cabinetry, the doors have been broken off and it's just the floors and tile is cracking,” said Haro-Lopez.

Jerome's saw our story and delivered.

“We have over $100,000 in repair and work to do so things like furniture that are taking the step-by-step goal of getting there,” said Haro-Lopez.

She gets giddy as she unwraps the chairs.

“It’s Christmas in July,” said Haro-Lopez. “It has that family feeling, knocking on their doors and seeing their smiles in their pajamas as they are getting their new dressers.”

One of the women was excited to get a new dresser.

“All my stuff is cluttered in the corner so I’m excited to put my stuff away,” said Rebecca.

The donations help Sister League continue its mission of supporting women who are already on a path to gain stability and independence at their own pace.

A vision that has been carried on since Sister League was founded during World War II.

“I look at Ms. Woods over there and I say look at you girl, 80 years later and we are still getting furniture in these houses,” said Haro-Lopez.

And bringing together a community that continues to make the load a little bit lighter.

“Sister League wants to give a huge thanks to CBS8 and Jerome's for all of our new things,” said Haro-Lopez.

If you or someone you know is handyman or contractor or you would like to donate money click here.

Sister League is also in need of household items, such as toilet paper, cleaning products and kitchen items including ziplock bags. They said these items are a huge chunk of their supply budget.