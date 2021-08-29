4 people shot near Belmont Park in Mission Beach, suspects at large

The victims were three men and a woman ranging in age from 19 to 30. They were all taken to the hospital and are expected to recover

SAN DIEGO — Three men and a woman were wounded in a shooting near Belmont Park at Mission Beach, police said Sunday.

The shooting happened at 10:11 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Mission Boulevard after a fight broke out between two groups of people at the intersection of Ventura Place and Mission Boulevard, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. The fight started as a verbal argument and escalated to a physical fight, according to police.

Two men ran a short distance from the fight southbound on Mission Boulevard before turning back toward the crowd and firing multiple shots, Heims said.

"One of the males fired several shots," the officers said. "There were four victims that were shot."

The shootings appeared to be unrelated to the original fight, he said.

Investigators found: a 21-year-old woman shot in the left thigh; a 19-year-old man hit in the right rib cage; a 30-year-old man shot in the right knee; and a 20-year-old man shot the left calf.

All victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were expected to recover, Heims said.

After the shooting, the two male suspects, both in their 20s, ran eastbound across 3100 Mission Boulevard into Bonita Cove Park. They remained at large as of Sunday.

Northern Division detectives were investigating the incident.