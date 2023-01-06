Border Patrol nabs suspect who attempted to smuggle $2 million worth of cocaine across San Ysidro Port of Entry

United States Customs and Border Protection agents at the San Ysidro Port of Entry discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a person's car.

SAN DIEGO — United States Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a person's car.

CPB agents noticed inconsistencies on the body of a Volkswagon sedan on January 4 around 12:40 p.m. when the 31-year-old driver attempted to enter the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The driver and his car were referred to a secondary inspection where officers screened the sedan using the port's imaging system, which works as an x-ray machine that detects anomalies.

"CBP officers examined the area where they discovered and extracted a total of 50 packages concealed within a non-factory compartment in the vehicle," Border Patrol officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents tested the concealed packages and discovered the substance was cocaine, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The suspect was said to have approximately 131.88 pounds of cocaine stashed in his car, which had an estimated street value of $2,093,700, authorities reported.

“This seizure shows the tremendous commitment and dedication our officers have in protecting our nation’s borders,” said Jennifer De La O, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Director of Field Operations in San Diego.

The driver was arrested and transferred into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Officials seized the narcotics and vehicle.