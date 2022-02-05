Police investigate deadly stabbing in Clairemont

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Bowden Avenue, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred Monday in Clairemont. San Diego Police officers reported to the scene in the 5000 block of Bowden Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

According to police, when they arrived on scene they encountered a 28-year-old Hispanic male in the driveway with a knife in his hand and blood on him. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police said a 67-year-old white male was found dead from stab wounds inside the residence. Police said the relationship between the victim and the suspect is unclear, but they may be extended family members.

No other information was released as police investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for further updates.