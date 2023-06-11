Man flung off hood of car in Coronado attempting to stop carjacking

A man who attempted to stop an 18-year-old from carjacking him was flung off the hood of his car after the suspect crashed into the Coronado Bridge Toll Plaza.

CORONADO, Calif. — A man was critically injured after being flung off the hood of his car driven by a car thief in Coronado Sunday morning.

Coronado Police Department received reports from several callers around 5:20 a.m. that a car was traveling along Orange Avenue in Coronado with a screaming man clinging to the car's hood.

Dispatchers received several more calls from people who reported a crash at the Coronado Bridge Toll Plaza.

"Officers located the vehicle facing eastbound in the westbound lanes where it collided with the concrete toll structure," Coronado police said in a press release.

Officers also found a 33-year-old man lying lane of traffic near the crash with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities determined the 33-year-old man found lying in lanes of traffic jumped on the hood of his car in an attempt to stop an 18-year-old man and a female juvenile from carjacking him.

The victim was ejected from the car's hood after the 18-year-old man crashed into the Coronado Bridge Toll Plaza.

The 18-year-old driver of the stolen car was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, stealing a car, felony hit-and-run, and attempted murder, according to police.

Authorities said additional charges are pending against the suspect.