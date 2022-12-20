Man who "intentionally crashed wife's car" chuckles about it, then flees scene in Ocean Beach

Witnesses told SDPD that a man who appeared intoxicated exited the car and told them he had intentionally crashed the Prius while laughing about the crime.

SAN DIEGO — A man who told witnesses he stole his wife's car and intentionally crashed it into a light post early Tuesday morning is on the run.

San Diego police responded to the intersection of Newport Avenue and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard around 5:36 a.m. following reports that a person crashed into a Chase Bank in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a grey Toyota Prius partially on the sidewalk that collided with a light post, Officer Foster with San Diego police said.

The driver was nowhere to be found.

Witnesses told SDPD that a man who appeared intoxicated exited the car and told them he had intentionally crashed the Prius while laughing about the crime.

Police are working to determine if the suspect was actually under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

OnScene.TV video showed the rear window of the Prius also smashed to pieces.

"He told the witness that he crashed on purpose after stealing the car from his wife. He was making a video of the entire thing," witnesses reported.

San Diego police said the man fled the crash scene on foot after witnesses attempted to keep the suspect apprehended until authorities arrived.

San Diego police described the suspect as an approximately 6-foot tall, 30-year-old man with a thin build.

The car was towed from the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information related to the crime was asked to call San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.