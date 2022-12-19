Motorcyclist hurled to death after failing to slow down approach to Ocean Beach freeway exit

The motorcyclist was hurled off his motorcycle and into Robb Field Skate Park, where he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning after failing to slow down his approach to an Ocean Beach freeway exit.

San Diego police and California Highway Patrol were called to Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Nimitz Boulevard around 1 a.m. following reports of a crash.

Video from News Flash Media showed officers had shut down the westbound Interstate 8 off-ramp to Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and were diverting traffic northbound towards Sea World Drive.

San Diego police said a man between the ages of 25 to 30-year-old was driving a 2003 Ducati motorcycle at a high rate of speed approaching the Sunset Cliffs Boulevard off-ramp intersection.

"He failed to stop or slow down, left the roadway, and struck a raised barrier," Officer R. Heims with San Diego police said.

The motorcyclist was hurled off his motorcycle and into Robb Field Skate Park, where he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

San Diego police could not confirm what "high rate of speed" the motorcyclist was traveling, but video showed a fence surrounding Robb Field Skate Park, where the crash occurred, severely mangled and severed.

Police expected later clarity on whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the process of a post-life exam by San Diego County's Medical Examiner, police said.

No other vehicles were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information related to the incident was encouraged to call the San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.