Man killed in City Heights shooting

San Diego Police officers are investigating the incident, which was reported around 4:20 a.m., Monday.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — A homicide investigation is underway in City Heights after a man was killed after shots were fired on Orange Avenue between 35th Street and Wilson Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. They are searching for a suspect.

Orange Avenue is closed between 35th Street and Wilson Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.